No charges for US Park Police officer who shot, killed 17-year-old in 2023: DC USAO

article

A U.S. Park Police officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old in 2023 will not face charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

The DC USAO announced Thursday that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or charges from the D.C. police against the USPP officer for his role in the deadly March 2023 shooting of Dalaneo Martin.

The DOJ says the D.C.’s USAO, the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division all conducted a comprehensive review of the incident and determined that charges are not warranted.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO ***

The teen was killed on the morning of March 18 last year when U.S. Park Police officials responded to a call from D.C. Police for assistance with a suspicious vehicle at 34th and Baker Streets near River Terrace Park, a federal park in Northeast D.C.

MPD and USPP officers saw a driver, later identified as Martin, asleep in a car at the scene. They determined that the car had a license plate that belonged to another car and said its ignition had been punched — a sign the car might be stolen.

One of the USPP officers got into the car on the rear passenger side in an attempt to get Martin out of the car. When the officer got into the car, Martin woke up and investigators say a struggle ensued. He then hit the gas, driving down the street with the officer in the backseat of the car.

The officer then told Martin to stop or he’ll shoot but Martin kept going. As Martin continued to drive, making a left turn onto Kenilworth Avenue, the officer again said, "Stop man, just let me out! Let me out! Stop or I’ll shoot." Seconds later, five shots were quickly fired.

After Martin was hit, the car continued to travel up 36th Street, left the road, crossed over a sidewalk and went up an embankment before crashing into a house on the south side of 36th Street, Northeast.

Bodycam video of the entire incident was released back in April 2023 . It showed officers trying to revive Martin but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was later found in the SUV but it was not clear if the weapon was owned by Martin. Police also did not say if the vehicle was in fact stolen, or who it belonged to.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO ***

"After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the United State Park Police Officer is criminally liable for Mr. Martin’s death," the D.C. USAO said in Thursday’s press release .

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to investigating allegations of excessive force by law enforcement officers and will continue to devote the resources necessary to ensure that all allegations of serious civil rights violations are investigated fully and completely," it continued.

Speaking from his funeral back in April 2023, Martin’s family said the officer who shot the 17-year-old should be arrested.

"This pain hurts so bad. I just want justice for my son," said Dalaneo’s mom, Terra Martin, told FOX 5 back in 2023. "I need the officers to be [locked-up] all of them that played a role. He got in that car because he had another motive for my son."

Following Thursday's announcement, the family provided a press release to FOX 5 saying, in part, "This decision is deeply troubling and sends a disturbing message to our community that it is okay for officers to use deadly force against children in the community."

"I am heartbroken but we will not allow this decision to deter us from seeking justice," a statement from Terra Martin reads.

You can read the full press release from the attorneys for Martin's family below: