Family demands name of US Park Police officer involved in shooting that killed 17-year-old

The family of a teenager shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police officer in northeast D.C. will hold a news conference Wednesday following the release of the bodycam footage.

The family of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin is calling for the name of the officer who shot the teen to be released and for the officer to be fired and prosecuted.

On the morning of Saturday, March 18, U.S. Park Police officials say they responded to a call from D.C. police for assistance with a suspicious vehicle at 34th and Baker Streets near River Terrace Park, which is a federal park.

Bodycam video shows Martin sleeping in the car when one of the U.S. Park Police officers opens the passenger side rear door. When he enters, Martin wakes up, and hits the gas pedal. The officer tells Martin to stop or else he’ll shoot and seconds later, five shots were quickly fired.

After Martin was shot, the vehicle crashed into a home at a nearby intersection. The camera footage shows officers trying to revive Martin, who later died at the scene. The two U.S. Park Police officers involved were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say a gun was found inside the SUV, although it is not clear if the weapon was owned by Martin. It has also not officially been revealed whether the vehicle was in fact stolen or who it belonged to.

All four D.C. police officers who were at the scene are still on active duty.

Officials released two, 30 minute videos showing different angles Tuesday. Attorney Jade Mathis, of the A Clarke Law Group, accompanied Dalaneo’s mom, Terra Martin, and his two sisters to the Department of Behavioral Health to view the footage.

"He murdered my son," Martin said. "I want the name of the officer released to the public and for the officer to be terminated and prosecuted."

"The MPD officer specifically told all the officers not to get in the vehicle and if the driver takes off, let him go and do not chase him," a statement from Mathis said. "As a result of this officer's reckless disregard for the advisement from a 20-year police veteran, Mr. Martin was murdered. We are now asking for an independent DOJ investigation and for this officer to be held accountable."

The Martin family press conference begins at noon.