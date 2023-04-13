Funeral services for teen shot, killed by US Park Police

Funeral services will be held Thursday for 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin who was shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police officer last month.

The March 18 encounter began around 9 a.m. near 34th and Baker Streets near River Terrace Park in northeast D.C.

Authorities say Park Police officers were called by a D.C. police officer who was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Several officers surrounded the car, saw Martin asleep behind the steering wheel and told dispatchers that the ignition of the car was "punched," a sign the car might be stolen, authorities said.

Body-worn camera footage shows officers moving toward the vehicle. They opened the back passenger's side door and a Park Police officer climbed into the back seat.

Martin woke up and started to drive away, briefly dragging another officer outside the car.

While in the back seat, the officer shouted to Martin, "Stop, man, just let me out." As Martin continued to drive, the officer drew his gun and called out, "Stop. Stop or I'll shoot."

About a second later, the officer fired repeatedly, striking Martin in the back multiple times.

The car crashed into a house after Martin was shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not seriously injured and no one in the home was hurt. A gun was found inside the car, police said.

The officer is on paid administrative leave, said a Park Police spokesperson who declined to release the officer's name. Martin's family has said the officer who shot the 17-year-old should be arrested.

"No type of money will make me feel better," said Dalaneo's mom, Terra Martin at a press conference earlier this month. "I need my son back."

D.C. police still have not identified who actually stole the vehicle or who the firearm belonged to.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at The House of Praise in the northeast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.