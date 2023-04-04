Expand / Collapse search

US Park Police release bodycam footage from officer-involved fatal shooting

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
On March 18, 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin was shot and killed by US Park Police in Northeast D.C. The United States Park Police released body camera footage from the fatal shooting.

WASHINGTON - The United States Park Police released body camera footage from a fatal shooting last month. 

U.S. Park Police officials say they responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Saturday from D.C. Police for assistance with a suspicious vehicle at 34th and Baker Streets near River Terrace Park, a federal park in northeast D.C.

The driver of the car appeared to be asleep, at which point officials say one of the U.S. Park Police officers got into the vehicle with him. Authorities say the driver then woke up and hit the gas. Officials say the officer's weapon was discharged after they say Martin refused to stop.

After Martin was shot, the car crashed into a nearby home. Martin died at the scene. 

USPP says the incident is still under investigation. 