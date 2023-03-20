Teen shot, killed by US Park Police officer in DC identified

The investigation into the death of a teenager who was shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police officer who entered the teen's car continues Monday.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the teen driver of the vehicle has been identified as 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin.

U.S. Park Police officials says they responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Saturday from D.C. Police for assistance with a suspicious vehicle at 34th and Baker Streets near River Terrace Park, a federal park in northwest D.C.

The driver of the car appeared to be asleep, at which point officials say one of the U.S. Park Police officers got into the vehicle with him. Authorities say the drive then woke and hit the gas. Officials say the officer's weapon was discharged after they say Martin refused to stop.

Martin was struck and died at the scene. After Martin was shot, the car crashed into a nearby home. The officers involved were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen's mother and family members were at the scene of the crash Saturday morning looking for answers as to what exactly happened.

Alnwick says that per U.S. Park Police policy, the shooting Is being investigated by D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department's internal affairs division.