Animal control officer charged after choking small elderly terrier in Culpeper, dog euthanized: police

The Brief A animal control officer in Culpeper is charged with animal cruelty after allegedly choking a dog unconscious. Investigators say the incident happened during a restraint used to administer medication. The officer turned himself in and was released on an unsecured bond.



An animal control officer in Culpeper is facing an animal cruelty charge after investigators say he choked a small elderly dog until it lost consciousness during a restraint attempt, according to Culpeper County's Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating the case on Dec. 16, 2025, after the County Administrator’s Office reported a possible animal cruelty incident that allegedly occurred around Dec. 9.

Investigators say the case involves 31-year-old Harley Hall of Culpeper County, an animal control officer who worked under the county’s animal services department. Officials emphasized that animal control officers and shelter workers are not affiliated with the sheriff’s office and are not sworn law enforcement officers.

According to investigators, multiple shelter employees reported witnessing Hall choke a small elderly terrier-type dog until it became unconscious. Authorities say the act occurred during what was described as a "restraint technique" used while attempting to administer medication.

Animal control officer charged after allegedly choking dog unconscious in Culpeper. (Photo: Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)

What happened to the dog

After the incident, investigators say the dog was taken by Hall to a local veterinarian for what were described as "complications" and "health reasons." The dog was euthanized at that time.

Detectives attempted to recover the dog’s body for a necropsy but were unable to do so after learning it had been buried on Dec. 11, officials said.

Charges filed

Based on eyewitness accounts, recordings, and written disciplinary documents, investigators presented the case to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities obtained a charge of Cruelty to Animals under Virginia Code § 3.2-6570.

Hall later turned himself in to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and was released on an unsecured bond, according to investigators.

Sheriff’s statement

"This case is ongoing, but I felt the need to release the preliminary charges," Sheriff Timothy W. Chilton said in a statement. "Animal cases will be handled by our detectives as meticulously as all other cases."

Chilton also urged the public to allow investigators time to complete interviews and evidence collection, noting the emotional nature of animal cruelty cases.

"Animal cases are the heart strings in society and get so much attention. Please see the facts before drawing incorrect conclusions, causing the fall-out on persons that are in no way involved," Chilton said.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue gathering evidence and finalizing interviews.