Neighbors call for action at abandoned Frederick County property where teen found dead

Neighbors say something must be done about an abandoned and neglected property in Frederick County where a young man was recently found murdered.

Footage taken by SKYFOX drone shows the property, spanning 13 acres on Runnymeade Dr. and Poole Jones Rd., has been repeatedly vandalized. A large home has smashed out windows and doors and is covered in graffiti. There’s an abandoned car with a broken windshield. A second home on the property was burned in an arson and has trees growing through the foundation.

"Definitely something that’s a concern," said Stacia Rymarchyk, a mother of a one-year-old boy. "I mean I don’t want him playing over there."

Rymarchyk’s property borders the land. She’s fairly new to the neighborhood and has linked up with other neighbors working to figure out a solution. Especially after the property became a crime scene.

On March 21, the body of 19-year-old Mason Smith was discovered in the back of his car. Investigators said the murder suspect, also 19, shot Mason, drove his car to the property and left it there. It was found by a family who was looking for their dog.

At a press conference, Mason’s father called for the property to be cleaned up so "no other bad things can happen here."

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the land is well known to area teenagers and that it’s gotten nearly 40 calls for service in about a decade since the property was abandoned.

Neighbor Stephen Bender said it used to be very different there. He grew up in the neighborhood and spent time swimming in the pool and riding horses on the property.

"I look across the street and I remember the days growing up here," said Bender. "There’s a tear in my eye just thinking about that and I miss that."

He knew the former owner well. Dr. Nicola Tauraso was a longtime Frederick pediatrician who owned a holistic medical clinic. Bender described him as a second father.

Late in his career, Tauraso faced federal drug charges for overprescribing opioids. Soon after, in 2010, he fled to South America.

Then his home, which was on the National Register of Historic Places, went up in flames. The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office said ignitable liquid was found and the fire was ruled arson. No arrests were ever made. Tauraso plead guilty in the federal case, but at age 81, died before sentencing.

Last month, Rymarchyk looked inside the large barn that used to be Tauraso’s medical clinic and found the interior is trashed and rummaged through, with graffiti on the walls and old medical paperwork still in the facility.

The property now belongs to Better World Builders LLC, which is part of Hogan Companies, founded by Gov. Larry Hogan.

"I was like, perfect, we’ll just write him a letter and he’ll be able to fix everything," said Rymarchyk.

But she learned it won’t be that easy. A spokesman for Hogan said he has no role in the company and under state ethic rules is barred from engaging in any discussions about projects or properties.

Hogan was asked at a news conference if he could talk to his younger brother, president of Hogan Companies, about the property.

"I’m not allowed to talk to them about any properties," said Hogan. "I’m prohibited from knowing anything about it."

The company obtained a county permit to build 11 homes on the land in 2014, but the permit expired and nothing was built. Listings show it’s now up for sale for $1.6 million.

In an emailed response to FOX 5, Chief Operating Officer Victor White wrote:

"Our deepest condolences go out to Curtis Mason Smith’s family and friends after his tragic death. Repeated attempts by ownership to board up and secure structures on this property have been met with vandalism over the years. Other structures on the property have been demolished by the owners for this very reason. The property owners are working to move this project forward as quickly as possible and hope, in light of the recent events, the county will work with them to expedite permits."



A county spokeswoman said there are currently no approved plans for development after the prior approvals expired.

White, whose name is on the prior permit, didn’t respond to follow-up questions about what is planned for the property now.

Rymarchyk said she and other neighbors have talked to a lawyer who lives in the area and are looking at all possibilities. She said they plan to write to the governor and start a petition-anything to inspire developers to take action before another tragedy.

"It’s kind of like an invitation for mischief," she said of the land. "And unfortunately something bad happened, but I don’t think it’s going be the last time something happens."