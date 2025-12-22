Montgomery County restaurant openings outpace closures, data shows

The Brief Several restaurants in Montgomery County have been forced to close their doors this year. But new data shows that restaurant openings in the county are outpacing closures by far. in Montgomery County, data shows 667 restaurants with liquor licenses opened this year, compared to 646 in 2024.



Another beloved Montgomery County restaurant closed its doors in December. It follows a string of well-known spots shutting down, citing economic pressures.

But new data obtained by FOX 5 reveals restaurant openings in the county are outpacing closures by far.

What we know:

Tako Grill in the Shoppes of Bethesda closed on Dec. 14. FOX 5 spoke with owner Terry Segawa as he packed up the restaurant.

"Thank you for the support, I appreciate it. Thank you for such a long time," he said.

He originally opened in 1988 on Wisconsin Ave. and moved to Hampden Lane a decade ago.

Segawa said he is closing the doors for a couple of reasons.

One, he's 70 and wants to spend time with his family, and two, his lease was ending and he said the rent has gone up considerably since he opened at this location ten years ago, now running him $16,000 a month.

In the last couple of months, Bethesda staple Woodmont Grill shut down, leaving 65 workers without jobs.

"I hate seeing it," said one Bethesda resident. "One of my favorite restaurants Woodmont Grill closed and we were shocked because we didn't have a chance to go before it closed down, it's sad to see."

Casa Oaxaca in the Woodmont Triangle closed after six years and Hollywood East Cafe in Wheaton ended a 29-year run.

Chains like BurgerFi and Roy Rogers in Rockville also decided to shutter Montgomery County locations.

Big picture view:

FOX 5 reported last week that data from the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington showed a record number of closures in 2025, 92 restaurants closing, coupled with 109 openings.

But in Montgomery County, data shows 667 restaurants with liquor licenses opened this year, compared to 646 in 2024.

"We've got a population over a million people so you need a lot of restaurants, there have been openings, good success stories," said County Executive Marc Elrich. "I think it's going to be a mixed bag but I don't see anything that looks to be a massive abandonment of restaurant market."

"Now I think if you get into deportations like Trump is talking about, if it ever comes down to large sweeps of people, and hundreds of people getting caught up, then I think the fear to go work and be visible is going to increase and heighten problems," Elrich added.

Fourty-three restaurants with liquor licenses closed as of the latest data in Montgomery County. eight closing since Oct. 1-7 additional businesses pending closure. That compares to 52 closures in 2024.

As for Tako Grill, Mr. Segawa will be there for the next week packing up, and he's inviting anyone who wants to buy any kitchen equipment to stop by.

There's no word yet on what is going to be in its place.