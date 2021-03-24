Suspect in missing Frederick teen’s murder had multiple weapons, explosives, detectives say

article

A Frederick County 19-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another teen who had been reported missing last week.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after the body of Curtis Mason Smith was found in a car on an abandoned property.

Smith was found several days after his family had reported him missing – and investigators determined that his death was "suspicious."

The sheriff’s office charged Joshua David Eckenrode of Thurmont with first-degree murder, along with firearm use in a violent crime.

They have not indicated what may have motivated Eckenrode, nor have they said what led them to the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the detectives searched two locations associated with Eckenrode, and found multiple weapons and explosive materials.

Initially, detectives held Eckenrode on charges including possession of destructive devices, possession of a firearm, and possession of explosives without a license as they gathered evidence.

Eckenrode is currently jailed at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.