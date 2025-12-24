Expand / Collapse search

2 miles of delays on I-66 after multi-vehicle crash

Published  December 24, 2025 3:57pm EST
FOX 5 DC
I-66 multivehicle crash: Lanes start to reopen

Lanes of I-66 in Fairfax County are starting to reopen after a multivehicle crash on the afternoon of Christmas Eve. 

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - 1-66 in Fairfax County is experiencing delays of approximately two miles after a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. 

What we know:

I-66 express lanes and one lane of general purpose lanes are open on I-66 westbound before US-29. Delays are approximately two miles as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, per VDOT. 

The backstory:

An earlier crash on Christmas Eve on I-66 in Manassas, VA, left one person dead. 

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:17 a.m. Wednesday. 

