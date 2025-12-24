2 miles of delays on I-66 after multi-vehicle crash

1-66 in Fairfax County is experiencing delays of approximately two miles after a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

What we know:

I-66 express lanes and one lane of general purpose lanes are open on I-66 westbound before US-29. Delays are approximately two miles as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, per VDOT.

The backstory:

An earlier crash on Christmas Eve on I-66 in Manassas, VA, left one person dead.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.