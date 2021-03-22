Frederick County sheriff’s investigators say teen’s death was ‘suspicious’
FREDERICK, Md. - The Frederick County sheriff’s office are calling the death of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a vehicle "suspicious."
The teen – who’d been reported missing on Friday – was found in a vehicle in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive on Sunday afternoon.
The body of Curtis Mason Smith was found inside.
Investigators have not said how Smith might have died.
If you can help in their investigation, call (301) 600-4131.