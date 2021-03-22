Frederick County sheriff’s investigators say teen’s death was ‘suspicious’

The Frederick County sheriff’s office are calling the death of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a vehicle "suspicious."

READ MORE: Frederick County fox that attacked person on a trail tested positive for rabies

The teen – who’d been reported missing on Friday – was found in a vehicle in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Frederick substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges

The body of Curtis Mason Smith was found inside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators have not said how Smith might have died.

Advertisement

If you can help in their investigation, call (301) 600-4131.



