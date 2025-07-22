Mubadala Citi DC Open: Venus Williams returns to the court; tournament director shares tennis tips

Venus Williams made a triumphant return to professional tennis on Monday, competing in her first tournament in over a year and her first doubles match in nearly three. The 45-year-old teamed up with D.C. native Hailey Baptiste for a 6-3, 6-1 win over Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Williams, who holds 21 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles, drew cheers from the crowd at the John A. Harris Grandstand, which included NBA star Kevin Durant. Her play and on-court chemistry with Baptiste marked a strong start to the tournament, which runs from July 19 - 27.

The event features several top American players, including Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, and Coco Gauff.

Proper racket grips

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Tournament Director Daniel Vallverdu who demonstrated proper racket grips and highlighted the shift from the traditional continental grip to the more modern western grip.

Vallverdu said organizing the tournament requires a year-round effort, adding that operations run 12 months a year, while player recruitment begins three to four months in advance.

For young athletes, Vallverdu encourages playing multiple sports and focusing on enjoyment rather than results. He said building a love for the game is the priority and added that Washington’s tennis community is among the most passionate he’s seen.

