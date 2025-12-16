Kenyan McDuffie to resign from DC Council in January, raising questions of possible mayoral bid

The Brief Kenyan McDuffie will leave the D.C. Council on Jan. 5, 2026. He has not announced a mayoral run but is widely expected to. Resigning allows him to re‑register as a Democrat before entering the race.



D.C. At‑Large Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie is stepping down from the D.C. Council, announcing Tuesday that he will leave office in January 2026.

"Serving on the D.C. Council has been the honor of my lifetime," McDuffie said in a statement. "Together, we’ve passed laws that expanded economic security and opportunity, protected residents’ rights, and positioned our city for long-term success. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, staff, advocates and residents across all eight wards who made this work possible day in and day out."

McDuffie, first elected in 2012, will officially depart the council on Jan. 5, 2026.

McDuffie has not announced a mayoral run but is widely expected to, and must resign his independent council seat to re‑register as a Democrat before entering the race.

