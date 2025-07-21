Venus Williams hits tournament for first time in over a year at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Venus William is back!

The seven-time Grand Slam champion is in town for the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open tournament, and she’s off to a great start, winning doubles with D.C. favorite, Hailey Baptiste.

This is the 45-year-old tennis star's first tournament in 16 months.

"It’s so much work. I’ve been training for months to get to his moment!" said Williams.

What they're saying:

Fans at the John Harris court were on their feet watching Williams and Baptiste knock out their opponents, Genie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.

"It’s good seeing Venus back on the court," said Herbert Dunnaville. He’s in town from Richmond.

Eleanor Lauderdale, who lives in Silver Spring, has been watching Williams play since she was a child.

"Venus is a champion on her own! She’s got seven grand slams," Lauderdale said. "To see her playing with Hailey, who is a young woman coming up? It was a thrill."

Especially on Hailey’s hometown court.

"D.C. is probably the blackest tournament on tour. This is exactly where I watched my first professional match and got the inspiration to turn pro," said Baptiste.

Big picture view:

Now playing with someone who changed the game, especially for women who look like her.

During a press conference following the match, Baptiste told reporters she didn’t want to let Williams down.

FOX 5 asked Williams how it feels to be an inspiration to Baptiste and many others in the tennis community.

"It’s an honor to still be a part of that inspiration. In order to know you can do something you have to see someone like you doing it and then the whole floodgates open," said Williams.

What's next:

Williams is expected to hit the court on Tuesday evening at her singles match of the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open.