More than 300 arrests made for violation of curfew, burglary, rioting during protests in DC Monday

More than 300 arrests were made Monday night as protests following the death of George Floyd continued around the District despite the 7 p.m. curfew.

In a press conference Tuesday morning with Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham said 194 arrests were made around Swann Street in Northwest.

The majority of arrests were for curfew violation, burglary and rioting, according to Newshom.

He said two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and one patrol car was set on fire.

FOX 5's Melanie Alniwck was in Chinatown Tuesday morning and reported widespread looting and destruction in the area. Many of the storefronts had been boarded up with plywood ahead of the curfew.

Alnwick said many businesses that suffered damage had just recently reopened following COVID-19 related stay at home orders and closures.

The curfew continues Tuesday between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials said during the hours of the curfew, no person shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District.

Individuals performing essential duties as authorized by prior orders, including working media with their outlet-issued credentials and healthcare personnel, are exempt when engaged in essential functions.

Those who are voting and participating in election activities, including poll workers, volunteers and individuals exercising their right to vote are also exempt.

