Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called for Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to reverse her support for cutting off aid to Israel.

The former Governor took to X to urge Alsobrooks to join him in encouraging the Senate to act against antisemitism and to protect Maryland and America’s Jewish community.

"At this critical hour, Maryland and America’s Jewish community need leaders who will stand with them regardless of the political winds. This is not about the differences between the right and the left—it is about the difference between right and wrong."

Former Maryland Gov. Hogan calls for Alsobrooks to reverse her support of cutting off aid to Israel

In anticipation of Netanyahu's visit to D.C., police have significantly boosted security around the Capitol building and closed multiple roads in the area.

Demonstrators have already begun gathering in the streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol. A permit application submitted to the National Park Service estimated at least 5,000 participants.

