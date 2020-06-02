Protesters defy curfew in DC; widespread looting, damage reported overnight in Chinatown

Despite curfew orders, protests continued into the night in parts of the District of Columbia in response to the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck.

FOX 5's Melanie Alniwck was in Chinatown Tuesday morning and reported widespread looting and destruction in the area. Many of the storefronts had been boarded up with plywood ahead of the 7 p.m. curfew. Many storefronts that were not protected had their windows broken.

Alnwick said many businesses that suffered damage had just recently reopened following COVID-19 related stay at home orders and closures.