Maryland school system ranked 3rd best in US. Here’s why.

Maryland’s school system is one of the best in the country, according to a new report by WalletHub.

The personal-finance website released its 2024 report on the best and worst school systems across the U.S. this week. Maryland ranked third this year, up from eighth place last year.

The report compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety, including pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate, and median standardized-test scores.

According to the study, Maryland is one of only seven states with laws making digital content and instructional materials available outside the classroom, which improves accessibility for students. The state also has laws dedicated to making technology accessible to students.

Maryland has the 11th-best ACT scores and 13th-best SAT scores in the nation. WalletHub says it also has the seventh-highest share of students scoring at least a 3 on AP exams.

The state ranked 16th in the nation in terms of spending. And to top things off, the study says Maryland has the 10th-best share of public schools that rank in the top 700 nationwide, at around 6.2%.

