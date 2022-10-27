Midterm Election 2022: Where DMV candidates stand on crime, public safety, and gun control

Voters across the nation will cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

In the D.C. region, key races will determine who represents Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Here's a look at the major races in our area and how the candidates stand on crime, public safety, and gun control.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Mayor

Muriel Bowser (D)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is running for her third term in office amid a rash of youth related crime in the District. Among the issues her administration has addressed recently - a brutal attack on a woman by several juveniles onboard a D.C. Metrobus.

Overall crime under her watch increased three percent from 2020 to 2021. D.C. reported 226 total homicides in 2021 - a 14 percent increase from the year before, according to police data. Assaults with a dangerous weapon also increased three percent during that same time. Homicides, which are currently down seven percent compared to the same time last year, are still high compared to the total homicides reported in pre-pandemic years.

According to Axios.com, gun-involved crimes rose in the first six months of 2022.

Just this week, the death of an infant girl who died in January was ruled a homicide. Earlier this year, juvenile carjackings were reported to be on the rise. At the scene of a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured, Bowser spoke with residents and said they are "fed up" with the shootings. She said the city continues to invest in violence interruption efforts and more law enforcement.

Bowser also recently joined D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III to wave a red flag regarding some changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to address. In 2020, Bowser supported legislation to prohibit ghost guns in the District.

Stacia Hall (R)

Hall addresses public safety on her website saying she will aggressively work to increase policing in six of the District's wards:

"The District of Columbia is in the midst of a public safety crisis. Crime is on the rise, including violent crime. Consequently, three in 10 DC residents do not feel safe in their own neighborhoods. This is an unacceptable situation..." READ MORE

MARYLAND

Governor

Dan Cox (R)

Cox discusses public safety on his website where he says he will defend the Second Amendment and work to reduce crime in Baltimore City:

"I will direct the Maryland State Police to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove all violent criminal aliens from the streets, communities and schools of Maryland. Baltimore City must be declared an emergency…" READ MORE

During a forum on FOX 5, Cox said his safety plan would include funding the State's police departments and helping them hire more officers to bring safety back to the state.

Wes Moore (D)

Moore addresses crime and public safety on his website focusing on combating gun violence and increasing resources for law enforcement:

"Violent crime is on the rise across Maryland and people are dying in our streets. Making matters worse, our state has experienced a failure of executive leadership over the past eight years that has left localities to fend for themselves and our communities less safe…" READ MORE

In a FOX 5 forum, Moore said he will work to address the root causes of crime such as education, housing, economic growth, and development.

Attorney General

Michael Peroutka (R)

Peroutka addresses crime and public safety on his website including defending the Second Amendment:

"Secure the God-given and Constitutionally protected right of the people to act in self-defense and defense of family, community, and country…" READ MORE

Anthony Brown (D)

Brown discuses crime and public safety on his website including his support of legislation to address gun violence, background checks and closing loopholes associated with ‘ghost guns.’

"Gun violence is a plague on our communities. It has torn too many families apart. For too long we've seen senseless gun violence in our schools, places of worship, workplaces, neighborhoods, and public spaces. We can't normalize this violence ñ we need action now…" READ MORE

U.S. Senate

Chris Chaffee (R)

Chaffee does not appear to have a working website and does not appear to mention his stance on crime and public safety on social media.

Chris Van Hollen (D)

Van Hollen addresses public safety and ending gun violence on his website as well as standing up to NRA:

"Safe neighborhoods require a combination of strong community organizations, effective and accountable policing, alternative 9ñ11 emergency responses for mental health situations, robust after-school programs, and sensible gun laws…" READ MORE

Congressional District 4

Jeff Warner (R)

Warner addresses crime and public safety on his website and says defunding police funds has led to spikes in violence:

"One of the first and primary duties of the government is to promote the safety and well being of its citizens. I stand with our great men and women in law enforcement and share our mutual concern for accountability…" READ MORE

Glenn Ivey (D)

On his website, Ivey discusses his time as State's Attorney for Prince George's County that involved working to cut crime and his work reviewing internal policies of the County's police department:

"As a former State's Attorney, Glenn knows how to bring strong leadership during difficult times…" READ MORE

Congressional District 6

Neil Parrott (R)

Parrott discusses his support of the second amendment and his support of law enforcement:

"Neil supports our Police and will work to give police the tools they need to successfully protect our communities…" READ MORE

David Trone (D)

Trone discusses gun safety and combating gun violence on his campaign site as well as expanding background checks and banning assault-rifles and bump stocks:

"Over the years, we've all watched in horror as one school shooting after another has plagued our country. Every year, there are over 30,000 gun-related deaths in America, and we must take action to stop the violence…" READ MORE

Congressional District 8

Gregory Coll (R)

On his website, Coll discusses his support of law enforcement and cracking down on the illegal possession of firearms:

"Gregory Coll will support your local police in stopping criminal activity and cracking down on illegal possession of firearms without sacrificing law-abiding citizens rights to bear arms. We need to back the Blue, increase funding for the police, empowering them to improve public safety…" READ MORE

Jamie Raskin (D)

Raskin talks about his support of universal background checks and gun industry accountability for its role in deadly firearm-involved violence:

"I support a universal background check; a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines; and barring violently dangerous people from possessing or purchasing firearms; and will not rest until we hold the gun industry accountable for its role in deadly firearm-involved violence..." READ MORE

VIRGINIA

Congressional District 7

Yesli Vega (R)

On her website, Vega discusses her work as a police officer and her support of law enforcement:

"I was serving on the street beat as an officer in the City of Alexandria when the politically motivated attacks on law enforcement across our country started heating up. I know first-hand what it's like to be targeted by left-wing activists for answering the call to protect and serve…" READ MORE

Abigail Spanberger (D)

Spanberger discusses gun violence prevention, her work as a former federal law enforcement officer and funding the police on her campaign website:

"Too many Americans die each year due to violence, suicide, or accidents involving firearms ó and the unwillingness of some lawmakers to address this problem has left our citizens and our children vulnerable…" READ MORE

Congressional District 8

Karina Lipsman (R)

Lipsman discusses her support of law enforcement on her website:

"We must fight the polarizing voices that scream for defunding the police. I will always support sensible measures that strengthen our law enforcement agencies and improve their effectiveness…" READ MORE

Donald Beyer (D)

Beyer talks about his work on legislation that would encourage states to temporarily remove access to firearms from people in crisis as well as his support of expanding background checks:

We are beyond a crisis point with guns in America. Mass shootings in Las Vegas, Florida, Virginia Beach, and so many other American communities cause horrific tragedies that we have sadly come to expect. Yet, most gun violence does not get that level of attention. Every day, more than 124 people in the U.S. die by gunshot, totaling over 38,000 a year, many of them by suicide…" READ MORE

Congressional District 10

Hung Cao (R)

Cao expresses his support for law enforcement and support of Second Amendment rights on his website:

"Government needs to stay out of our businesses, out of our homes, out of our churches, away from our children and away from our guns…" READ MORE

Jennifer Wexton (D)

On her website, Wexton discusses gun violence prevention and criminal justice reform:

"I am a strong advocate for gun violence prevention and have consistently fought for common sense legislation to keep our communities safe while also respecting the rights of responsible gun owners…" READ MORE

