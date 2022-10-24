6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault

FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus.

According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.

On Friday, WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke announced that Metro Transit Police have charged two people in connection to the assault.

Metro said the two suspects, 27-year-old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast D.C. and 35-year-old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident.

Video taken from cameras on the W4 bus helped detectives identify the suspects.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office told FOX 5 that both Hubbard and Barnes were in court Monday for the incident. Hubbard was charged by citation and will have a future court date.

The Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for prosecuting juvenile crimes in the District, would not confirm whether they’ve decided to charge any juveniles, citing juvenile confidentially rules.

A Metro Spokesperson told FOX 5 they will announce any new charges – but if it involves a juvenile, they are prohibited from providing any additional identifying information.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



