Infant girl who died in January was murdered: DC police

The death of an 18-month-old infant who was found dead in Northeast earlier this year has now been ruled a homicide.

D.C. police announced Wednesday that detectives from the department’s homicide branch are now investigating the Jan. 21 death of Storm Serenity Frazier in that manner.

While no suspects have been disclosed police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's autopsy on the baby girl determined the cause of death to be injuries consistent with an assault. The OCME ruled the manner of death a homicide.

On the night of Jan. 21, officers from D.C. police's sixth district responded to the unit block of 61st Street, Northeast for the report of an unconscious child.

Upon arrival, officers located Frazier who was unconscious and unresponsive. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the baby girl to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.



D.C. police is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.