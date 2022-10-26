Midterm Election 2022: Where DMV candidates stand on immigration

As we near Election Day, FOX 5 is breaking down the issues that matter most to voters.

With the U.S. seeing a record number of migrant border crossings in 2022, border protection and immigrant issues are top of mine for many around the nation, but also here in the DMV area. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency after busloads of migrants began arriving in the DMV area this summer.

Mayor

Stacia Hall (R)

Immigration is not mentioned on Hall's campaign website, but she has been recently outspoken on social media, stating her opposition to illegal immigration.

"D.C. must take care of its own," said Hall in a recent Facebook post.

On Oct. 15, Hall tweeted about President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration issues.

"It’s critical that you know who you’re voting for," tweeted Hall. "I do Not agree with our President’s handling of border security and illegal immigration."

Muriel Bowser (D)

In September, Bowser declared a State of Emergency and established an Office of Migrant Services to provide support for migrants who have been bused to the District from Texas and Arizona.

"With this plan, we are staying true to our DC values and building a system that will support a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response," said Bowser.

Bowser has repeatedly said that D.C. is a "sanctuary city."

"We celebrate our diversity and respect all DC residents no matter their immigration status," said Bowser in a 2016 statement.

Governor

Dan Cox (R)

Cox's website states he "actively speaks out against making Maryland a sanctuary state and allowing the illegal flying in of undocumented immigrants into Maryland."

Wes Moore (D)

Wes Moore’s website does not mention immigration, but in September Wes Moore tweeted in conjunction with CASA in Action:

"Maryland will be a state that is welcoming to our immigrant communities, and where our immigrant communities can thrive and find opportunities."

Comptroller

Barry Glassman (R)

Glassman’s campaign website does not specifically mention immigration. Instead, his website focuses on fiscal efficiency and no new taxes.

Brooke Lierman (D)

"Government needs to work for all Marylanders, not just some. One of the great strengths of our state is the diversity of our residents," says Lierman’s website.

Lierman was endorsed for Comptroller by CASA in Action in January.

"Brooke Lierman has stood with immigrants and working-class families for decades; from her leadership in protecting tenants in her district and across the state, to her consistent partnership in passing pro-immigrant bills in the legislature. We trust Brooke Lierman to continue fighting for immigrants and people of color when she becomes the next Comptroller of Maryland," said Gustavo Torres, President of CASA in Action.

Attorney General

Michael Peroutka (R)

Michael Peroutka’s website states one of his five key issues is to "protect Marylanders from those who have entered the United States and Maryland unlawfully or under false pretenses, as well as those who have unlawfully colluded with them to do so."

Anthony Brown (D)

Anthony Brown has called for "a humane immigration and asylum system that respects international human rights."

"I’ve fought for common-sense solutions to our immigration challenges. I support the Dreamers, who have the same rights to the opportunities in our country as anyone else. I continue to back the use of alternatives to detention for vulnerable populations of migrants, to support increased transparency and fairness in the immigration court system, and to defend the vital role immigrants play in American society," says Brown on his website . "We must create a viable pathway to citizenship and bring our neighbors out of the shadows."

U.S. Senate

Chris Chaffee (R)

In 2018, Chaffee called to "Stop all money to sanctuary cities as they are breaking our laws."

"Illegals cost this country billions," Chaffee told the Baltimore Sun.

In a recent tweet, Chaffee shared a photo that read in part "open borders are taking good union jobs."

Chris Van Hollen (D)

Van Hollen "supports comprehensive immigration reform and is pursuing several immediate actions to improve the immigration system," according to his campaign website.

Van Hollen is calling for the Senate to pass the American Dream and Promise Act. He has also authored legislation to allow qualified Temporary Protected Status recipients to apply for legal permanent residency.

"Senator Van Hollen is partnering with colleagues to stay true to that fact and live up to our nation’s long tradition of embracing those who come here seeking to join our communities and find new opportunities," according to his website.

Congressional District 4

Jeff Warner (R)

Warner's official campaign website doesn't mention immigration specifically. Instead, his major issues listed focus on inflation, jobs, safety, unity, school choice, as well as a section titled "In God We Trust."

Glenn Ivey (D)

Ivey has said he is a supporter of "comprehensive, fair and just immigration reform," according to Ballotpedia. He is also a supporter of the DREAM Act.

Congressional District 6

Neil Parrott (R)

Parrott’s campaign website says that he "supports protecting our borders." He focuses on fentanyl crossing the border, human trafficking, gang-related activity and terrorism.

"Illegal alien gang-related activity is increasing and is hurting our communities. Securing our border is a good start to reducing this problem," says his website. "Terrorists are also able to use our non-secure southern border to easily enter our country. Allowing dangerous criminals easy entrance endangers all of us and must be stopped."

David Trone (D)

Trone states that America is "a nation of immigrants and that is one of our greatest strengths," on his website. He supports H-1B visas that allow employers to hire highly skilled immigrants to fill available jobs.

"Immigrants with H-1B visas bring a global business perspective and set of diverse experiences to an organization. As a system vital to American innovation, the Trump Administration’s policy to make it more difficult for immigrants to receive these visas undermines economic growth and American competitiveness," says Trone. "We will easily start losing this highly-skilled talent to other countries that are more welcoming to immigrant workers and their families."

Congressional District 8

Gregory Coll (R)

Coll "wants to promote and welcome legal immigration and put a stop to illegal border crossings," according to his website. He supports legislation to increase legal immigration caps while simplifying legal immigration processing.

"Gregory Coll wants to keep the criminals and illegal immigrants out, thereby reducing the burden on U.S. law enforcement and welfare systems," according to his website.

Jamie Raskin (D)

One of Raskin’s key policy positions is comprehensive immigration reform, according to his website.

"We need to end the cruel and inhumane treatment of children and families at our border," says Raskin’s website, noting his support for restoring protections for refugees and asylum seekers, and passing the Dream and Promise Act.

Congressional District 7

Yesli Vega (R)

Vega is critical of President Biden’s border policies.

"It’s been truly astounding to see that the President of El Salvador has been more committed to securing America’s borders than the Biden administration," says Vega on her campaign website.

"What is happening at the border today is a man-made humanitarian crisis that must be fixed. Every day, young girls are being trafficked into the United States and sold as sex slaves – including right here in Northern Virginia. Massive amounts of fentanyl comes across from Mexico every day, feeding more misery and death to those already struggling with addiction issues," says Vega. "Before we have any talks about what to do with those here today, we must make sure we turn the magnets off and secure the border or else this humanitarian crisis, on so many levels, will never truly be solved."

Abigail Spanberger (D)

Spanberger says that immigration is "broken" and that she is "committed to finding a bipartisan pathway towards fixing it." On her website , she focuses on pushing back against the influence of drug traffickers and terrorists, as well as addressing the "root causes of instability and violence in Central America."

"America is a nation founded by and strengthened by immigrants. For so many, America is still the land of opportunity – and I believe we should welcome outsiders to our soil via an earned pathway to legal status as long as they abide by the law, work hard, and pay taxes," says Spanberger.

Congressional District 8

Karina Lipsman (R)

Lipsman herself is an immigrant, who arrived in the country as a refugee from the Soviet Union. Lipsman has said she believes in legal immigration, but illegal immigration "brings drugs, crime, sex trafficking, and must be stopped," in a video on her YouTube page.

"The integration of immigrants into our society strengthens America," said Lipsman in a Ballotpedia survey in 2022. "Instead of encouraging illegal immigration and taking on additional burden on our border, we need to invest in programs that enables immigrants to integrate and become contributing members of our society.

Donald Beyer (D)

Beyer supports passing comprehensive immigration reform and the DREAM Act, according to his website.

"We must ensure that children who came to the United States early in life have the opportunity to succeed by attending college, receiving in-state tuition, and working for a better life for future generations," says Beyer,

"Our country has a diverse heritage woven by people from all across the globe. We cannot close our borders and turn our backs on the rest of the world. I will work with my colleagues to achieve the dream of a bipartisan immigration reform package."

Congressional District 10

Hung Cao (R)

"Homeland Security" is one of the top issues on Cao’s campaign website.

"Defense of our homeland and way of life should be the Federal Government’s main priority," says Cao. "As a refugee to this country, I respect every family who has done the hard work to come to America legally. Law enforcement at our southern border must be allowed to do their job of protecting Americans while also stopping the inhumane trafficking of vulnerable women and children."

Jennifer Wexton (D)

"I believe we must pass comprehensive immigration reform that protects DREAMers and their futures, prioritizes the deportation of violent criminals, and strengthens the U.S. economy," says Wexton on her website.

She says she voted to pass in the House the American Dream and Promise Act to provide a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers.

"I also support investments in smart, effective border security as well as funding for additional Customs and Border Protection officers," says Wexton.

