article

A man has won more than $3 million playing poker at MGM National Harbor, the largest jackpot in the location's history, according to the venue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The man, identified as John C., hit a jackpot for more $3 million playing Face Up Pai-Gow Poker on Saturday.

Advertisement

MGM National Harbor posted about the feat on social media.