20 credit card skimmers found across Fairfax County, Herndon: FCPD

The Brief Police recovered 20 credit card skimming devices from ATMs, gas pumps, and point-of-sale terminals across Fairfax County and Herndon. The devices were found during a joint operation by Fairfax County Police and the U.S. Secret Service at more than 100 locations. Authorities urge residents to use contactless payments, stick to bank ATMs, and avoid machines with broken chip readers.



What we know:

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit alongside the United States Secret Service conducted an operation at over 100 locations.

Officials say 20 skimming devices were found at convenience stores, discount stores and grocery stores in Fairfax County and the Town of Herndon.

What you can do:

Authorities recommend using contactless payment methods like "Tap to Pay" or Apple Pay to minimize the risk of skimming. They also advise using ATMs inside banks and being cautious of devices with non-functional chip readers.