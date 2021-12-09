Official launch of sports betting in Maryland at MGM National Harbor

The official launch of sports betting in Maryland is happening Thursday at MGM National Harbor.

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge will debut its sports wagering venue featuring high-tech betting options for customers.

The state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot space will also feature food, drink and jumbo video screens. Wagers can be placed at kiosks or betting windows.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Washington Football great Joe Theismann will place the first bets Thrusday afternoon at MGM National Harbor.

In addition to the MGM – sports betting will also be available at Live! Casino Maryland and Horseshoe Casino in downtown Baltimore.