Dan Cox, Maryland GOP gubernatorial nominee, talks platform, primary win, and race for governor

Dan Cox, the Maryland Republican nominee for governor who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, says his primary win was a clear sign that taxes, crime, and education are top priorities on the minds of voters that need to be addressed in the state.

Cox spoke with FOX 5 Wednesday after winning the primary last month.

"We were very blessed and honored to restore freedom to the Free State," Cox said echoing his campaign slogan. Cox said his victory over Kelly Schulz, a rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, was "a message from the people of Maryland that we want our streets back."

"I am going to back the blue and say we're going to restore law and order to our streets. We can do that. We're smart people. We're loving people. We can make sure that we stop the carjackings and murders every day," Cox said.

When asked if he thinks he can appeal to moderate voters in the fall, Cox responded, "I think it is moderate to have parents back in charge of their children's education instead of having this pre-k through third transgender indoctrination and CRT indoctrination. That's not education."

"We need to make sure that our schools are safe once again. That children can go to school without feeling like they're going to be shot-up," Cox continued. "This is an urgent matter, and parents know it, and so they're going to come out and say who's the more reasonable candidate on this."

"Our campaign is very clearly about re-empowering parents - putting people back in charge of their government - and once again - never again letting our government overreach and trample on those rights," Cox said.

The GOP gubernatorial nominee says he will ban any laws that require the use of a vaccine passport for Marylanders. "We need to make sure that we empower individuals to make their own healthcare choices - between them and their physicians. That's what makes America great. It's what makes Maryland a beautiful place to live in."

"We need an executive that is competent. We don't see that in the Biden administration," Cox said while addressing the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "And sadly, they've issued - without any checks and balances - issued raids and now they've had to return passports. They were apparently ruffling through Melania's personal clothing. That's kind of weird," he continued.

"There is nothing more important right now than ensuring that every single Marylander has the opportunities with jobs. lower inflation, getting rid of this heavy taxation that Maryland has, getting back to sanity in our schools and empowering parents to be involved with their children in a loving way, and to make sure - once again that our streets are safe," Cox said. "That's our platform. It's a winning platform, and we look forward to serving Maryland."

The day after former President Trump announced his endorsement of Cox for the Maryland GOP gubernatorial nomination, Governor Hogan slammed the state delegate from Fredrick County as a "Q-anon wackjob."

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore joined FOX 5 earlier this month to discuss infrastructure, public safety, and bipartisanship.

The Maryland gubernatorial general election will take place on November 8, 2022.