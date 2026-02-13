Police identify mother of 3 killed by ex-partner in Northwest DC

The Brief Police have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting at a Northwest D.C. apartment complex on Wednesday. She was a mother of three, and her children were all there when she was killed. He ex-partner, and father of one of her children, is accused of shooting her before shooting and killing himself.



The mother of the D.C. woman who was shot and killed in front of her three young children on Wednesday spoke with FOX 5 on Thursday.

D.C. police have identified the murder victim as 34-year-old Raven Edwards. Raven's mother tells FOX 5 that her daughter was brutally murdered, and her granddaughter was injured — all at the hands of the father of Raven’s youngest child.

What we know:

Raven Edwards was a single mother of three, living with kidney failure since last fall.

Her mother, Lucy, told FOX 5 that she believes her daughter was killed by 35‑year‑old Stephon Jeter because Raven no longer wanted to have a relationship with him beyond co-parenting their three-year-old son.

Wounded in the shooting was Raven's 10-year-old daughter, who Lucy says was targeted by Jeter because she always stood up for her mother.

READ MORE: Glover Park family shattered by deadly shooting as investigators seek answers

She's out of the hospital and has been reunited with her younger brother, who also witnessed the deadly violence. They are staying with their father.

Raven’s youngest child, the three-year-old boy who was taken by his father after the shooting and became the subject of a brief AMBER alert, is reportedly now with his paternal grandmother in Prince George's County.

D.C. police say Jeter shot and killed himself last night after being pursued by police and crashing his pickup truck.

That was after fleeing the murder scene with his young son and leaving the little boy with his mother.

The timeline:

Raven Edwards was shot and killed, and her 10-year-old daughter was shot and wounded in the courtyard of their Glover Park home on W Street, NW, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jeter fled the scene in a white pick-up truck with the pair’s three-year-old son Million.

The car was spotted by Prince George's County police shortly after MPD issued a lookout.

READ MORE: Suspect kills self after fatally shooting woman, injuring 10-year-old girl in DC

Prince George's County police initiated a pursuit, which ended in a crash in the area of 30th Street and Nash Place in Southeast D.C. at 6:35 p.m. It’s believed that Jeter then shot himself.

When police could not find Million following the crash, he was reported missing, and an AMBER Alert was issued around 7:15 p.m.

Million was later found with his paternal grandmother in Prince George’s County, where he remains.

Community shocked:

Neighbors there tell FOX 5 the deadly violence is heartbreaking.

"It's a complete tragedy. I think a family has sort of been and been broken, and something's been lost, and I think everyone in the neighborhood has been really taken aback," neighbor Adriane Longhurst said. "I mean, these were pretty young kids, and they're very sweet. And I spoke to them on a couple of occasions, you know, and, Yeah, it's just, it's just deeply unexpected."