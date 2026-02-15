Homicide at senior living facility in Montgomery County being investigated

article

The Brief An elderly man was found dead at a senior living facility this weekend. His death is being investigated as a homicide. A medical examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.



A homicide investigation is underway after an 87-year-old man was found dead at a senior living facility in Montgomery County over the weekend.

What we know:

Police responded to the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find an unresponsive 87-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide following an initial investigation at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any further details about the man's death.

His identity has yet to be released, and his cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.