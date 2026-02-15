Homicide at senior living facility in Montgomery County being investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A homicide investigation is underway after an 87-year-old man was found dead at a senior living facility in Montgomery County over the weekend.
What we know:
Police responded to the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
They arrived to find an unresponsive 87-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being investigated as a homicide following an initial investigation at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any further details about the man's death.
His identity has yet to be released, and his cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Department of Police.