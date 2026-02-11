Mother killed, daughter injured, search underway for 3-year-old following domestic shooting in DC

The Brief A woman was killed, and her 12-year-old daughter was injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Police say they are also searching for a three-year-old boy in connection to the incident. No information on a possible suspect has been released at this time.



A man is wanted after a woman was killed, and a 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police now say a three-year-old child is missing in connection to the incident. They say an AMBER alert is going to be issued for Millian Jeter.

What we know:

Police say the call came in at 4:36 p.m. for a shooting in the 4100 block of W Street, NW.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they found an adult female who was not conscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the arm. Police have not released additional information on her current condition.

The shooting reportedly happened outside, and it appears to be domestic in nature.

What we don't know:

No details on what led up to the shooting have been released at this time.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is 35-year-old Stephon Jeter. He is described as a Black male with a short black hairstyle, last seen wearing all black.

He is believed to be driving a lifted pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

