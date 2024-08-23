Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s former colleague in ‘a state of shock’ after disturbing details revealed

A former colleague of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a young Virginia mother who is missing and presumed dead, expressed shock on Friday after court documents revealed harrowing details about her disappearance.

Holly Wirth, who worked with Bhatt, said she was stunned by the brutality of the alleged attack.

"The details that came out were way more horrifying than I would have expected," Wirth said. "It sounds whatever happened in that house reached a high level of brutality, and that makes me sad to think that Mamta just suffered greatly in her last, what appears to be her last moments."

Prosecutors have accused Bhatt’s husband, 37-year-old Naresh Bhatt, of murdering her. He appeared in court on Friday but, as her body has not been found, he currently faces a single class 6 felony charge for concealing a dead body. The judge denied Naresh’s release, and he remains in custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 24.

Mamta Kafle

Wirth also mentioned that Mamta’s mother has been granted an emergency visa, and efforts are underway to bring her to the U.S. as soon as possible.

"I think we all would agree, Mamta is one of the sweetest people. She has a very kind and gentle spirit, always positive energy," Wirth said. "Anyone who's met her will tell you she is generally a sweet and kind, loving, dedicated mother, and unfortunately, a dedicated wife."

Wirth emphasized the importance of the community being a voice for Mamta. "I will say what I'm confident this community is going to do is be a voice for Mamta, so that if another woman is in a vulnerable situation, things will be done differently."

The couple's daughter, Neema, is safe and is currently in the care of someone approved by the Department of Social Services. Wirth said a GoFundMe account has been established online to support the girl.

