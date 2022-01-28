Loudoun County student convicted of sexual assault won't have to register as sex offender

A Loudoun County teenager convicted of sexual assaulting two students will not have to register as a sex offender.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the now 15-year old was convicted in juvenile court of two sexual assaults. The first incident occurred at Stone Bridge High School in May of last year and a second happened at Broad Run High School in October.

Alnwick says the teen will have to stay at a locked juvenile treatment center until his 18th birthday. But he will not be placed on the adult sex offender registry.

The teen's probation officer opposed that sentence, telling the judge that the juvenile justice system is meant to rehabilitate, not punish, Alnwick reports.

The defense attorneys said the teen is remorseful and that his initial sentence was the result of a "national media outcry." In changing the sentencing, the judge cited studies that show adolescent brains don't stop developing until age 27 and said she made an error, Alnwick said.

The first victim's family put out a statement saying they are heartbroken at the new ruling and mad at how the justice system and the Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney let them down.