Loudoun County school board responds to recent sexual assault sentencing

The Loudoun County school board is responding after a teenager charged with sexual assaults at two different high schools in the county was found guilty this week.

The board says they're committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for students and staff and they're improving a number of protocols to keep students protected from sexual assaults, harassment and discrimination.

They have appointed a new interim Title IX coordinator and investigative staff to increase capacity in processing allegations and complaints.

They're also creating a more robust process for alternative school placements to better serve students who may post a safety risk and mandatory training for administrators.

However, the board says they will not be releasing the findings of the independent investigation that's taking place into the recent sex assault cases.

The father of one of the victims released a statement saying in part:

"The question must be asked— how can an outside independent investigation, funded by the taxpayers, not be released and is instead kept secret from the public? Quite simply, the school system can’t have it both ways, and their actions are completely unacceptable."

The board says part of their reasoning for not releasing the findings stems from their commitment to protecting student confidentiality and so that they don't re-traumatize the students and the families involved.