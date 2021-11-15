Loudoun County teen pleads ‘no contest’ in 2nd sex assault case

A Loudoun County teen who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl at Stone Bridge High School in the spring has pleaded "no contest" to groping another female victim at another school in the district.

READ MORE: Loudoun County teen guilty of sexually assaulting classmate in girls bathroom

He pleaded "no contest" to abduction and sexual battery, FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.

The plea means the boy is not admitting guilt, but he is not disputing the facts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy – who turned 15 in between the incidents – forced a classmate inside an empty room at Broad Run High School, where he groped her.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prosecutors say he was wearing an ankle monitor after being reinserted into the new school following the initial incident.

In October, the teen was found in guilty in the first case.

The cases have been a flashpoint in an already turbulent school district that served as ground zero for the culture war over so-called "critical race theory" education.

READ MORE: Loudoun County teachers suing over transgender policy

Advertisement

In addition, multiple teachers have filed a lawsuit over the Loudoun County Public Schools system’s policy toward transgender children, saying it violates their religious beliefs.

