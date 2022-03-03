Loud boom near Russian Embassy heard overnight in DC; police investigate but find nothing

Authorities in D.C. responded to a report of a loud boom heard just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the Glover Park area of the city near where the Russian Embassy is located.

Police say they checked the area near 39th Street and Davis Place but nothing was found.

Online, several people posted to social media to see if others had heard the loud noise while police responded.

At this time there is no official word on what caused the noise. FOX News says it was also reportedly heard in Cathedral Heights and may have been a blown electrical transformer.