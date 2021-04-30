Large DC police presence after shooting in Southwest

article

A large police presence has descended on a Southwest D.C. neighborhood after an incident that officials would only describe as a shooting.

READ MORE: DC police officers’ information compromised during hack, chief says

Police have declined to say how significant the person’s injuries are after the shooting in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest.

Fire officials said the person who had been shot was an adult male.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A department spokesperson is headed to the scene.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Officers have not been issued tickets in alleged drag racing incident

A FOX 5 photographer is at the scene. We’ll have additional details as they become available.