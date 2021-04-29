DC police officers’ information compromised during hack, chief says

Information on D.C. police officers was compromised when a ransomware group accessed department systems, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Earlier this week, police acknowledged that police computers had been compromised by a Russian-language group called Babuk.

The group demanded money from the department, threatening to release data including information on informants to local gangs otherwise.

The group reportedly says it stole more than 250 gigabytes of data.

At the time, DC police – with the help of the FBI – was still trying to determine the extent of the information the hackers had accessed.

In a message to the department, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said that "HR-related files with personal identifiable information were obtained."

He noted that they’re still trying to determine "size and scope" of the breach, and to identify "impacted personnel."