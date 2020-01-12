Chef José Andrés helps with Puerto Rico earthquake victims

article
WASHINGTON - Humanitarian and D.C. celebrity chef José Andrés is at it again, this time serving meals to earthquake victims in Puerto Rico.
Andrés has been on the island all week as it reels from its fourth earthquake this week.
Fox 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports below:
Chef Jose Andres assists with Puerto Rico earthquake recovery.
