José Andrés' World Central Kitchen feeds quarantined guests of Grand Princess cruise ship struck by coronavirus

D.C. celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés is helping feed quarantined passengers and crew of another cruise ship struck by coronavirus.

Andrés mobilized his non-profit World Central Kitchen and moved them to the Port of Oakland to assist with feeding those aboard the Grand Princess.

After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the ship docked Monday with some 3,500 on board.

About two dozen people who need acute medical care were taken off the ship, although it wasn't clear how many had tested positive for coronavirus.

Thousands are anxiously awaiting their turn to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.

In February, Andrés helped feed workers and guests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship which had been quarantined in Japan due to coronavirus concerns.

