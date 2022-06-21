January 6 hearings: Panel to hear from Raffensperger, Bowers

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hear from local officials who held off Donald Trump's attempt to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

The series of hearings began June 9. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to testify during the fourth hearing Tuesday, and is expected to discuss the pressure he faced from Trump to "find 11,780" votes that could flip the state.

Raffensperger, his deputy Gabe Sterling, and Arizona's state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be key witnesses.

Tuesday's hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. EST

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR

The third hearing dove into Trump's eleventh hour attempt to deliver the 2020 election by coercing Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the electoral count.

The previous two hearings which have featured new video, audio and other evidence including initial findings that have been collected during the yearlong investigation.

They have shown clips from the violent attack and interviews with Trump aides who detailed their conversations with the just-defeated president as returns came in on election night

The committee is trying to establish that Trump pushed lies about widespread election fraud despite hearing evidence that it didn't happen.

WHAT'S AHEAD

Future hearings are expected to review Trump's pressure on Justice Department officials and will also provide a look what was happening in the White House as the violence unfolded at the Capitol.

The committee said the investigation will continue after the hearings are over. Panel members will then decide whether they have found criminal activity –and if so – if it should be referred to the Justice Department. The department, which is conducting its own investigation, could take or leave the recommendation.

