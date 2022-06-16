January 6 hearings: Thursday’s hearing focuses on Trump’s pressure on Pence to reject election

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks at the U.S. Capitol is expected to dive into Donald Trump's eleventh hour attempt to deliver the 2020 election by coercing Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the electoral count.

The series of hearings began June 9. Following Wednesday's postponement, panel members are expected to continue Thursday detailing the investigation into the deadly violence that erupted when then-president, Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

WHERE TO WATCH

Thursday's hearing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. EST

WHAT WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR

The panel has held two hearings which have featured new video, audio and other evidence including initial findings that have been collected during the yearlong investigation.

They have shown clips from the violent attack and interviews with Trump aides who detailed their conversations with the just-defeated president as returns came in on election night

The committee is trying to establish that Trump pushed lies about widespread election fraud despite hearing evidence that it didn't happen.

WHAT'S AHEAD

Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on Trump's efforts to convince Pence to illegally obstruct the electoral count or to object to Biden's election victory.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney -- the committee's Republican co-chair -- said in a preview Tweet that the hearing will examine Trump's "relentless effort on Jan. 6, and in the days beforehand, to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."

Two live witnesses are also expected Thursday, as the panel works to show how Trump's false claims of a dishonest election left him searching for options as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.

Thursday's session is also expected to disclose new evidence regarding the danger Pence faced that day as the mob stormed the Capitol shouting "hang Mike Pence!" with a gallows on the Capitol grounds as the vice president fled with senators into hiding.

Future hearings are expected to review Trump's pressure on Justice Department officials and will also provide a look what was happening in the White House as the violence unfolded at the Capitol.

The committee said the investigation will continue after the hearings area over. Panel members will then decide whether they have found criminal activity –and if so – if it should be referred to the Justice Department. The department, which is conducting its own investigation, could take or leave the recommendation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report