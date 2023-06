FOX 5's Angie Goff and husband Dr. Robert Ellis welcomed their son March on Thursday!

The baby boy was born on June 1, just hours after Angie predicted she would give birth on the very same day during the DMV Zone.

March, who is named after Robert’s great-grandfather, was born weighing 6lbs, 1oz.

The entire team at FOX 5 sends their congratulations and love to Angie and Robert and their family, and we can't wait to meet March!