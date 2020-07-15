Group launches investigation into Fairfax County Police alleged use of force against African Americans

A group is calling for action after a string of incidents involving Fairfax County Police and its alleged use of force against African Americans.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Black Lawyers for Justice says they will review citizen complaints, community complaints, personnel records, lawsuits, and discrimination complaints.

RELATED: Fairfax County cop’s use of stun gun was case of mistaken identity, lawyer says

The group says an incident last month in the Gum Springs neighborhood prompted the independent probe. Authorities say they were called to the area in early June for a man who needed medical help. Body-worn camera footage shows La Monta Gladney speaking incoherently while officers try to persuade him to go to a detox center.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Advertisement

The body camera video also shows Officer Tyler Timberlake shoot Gladney with a stun gun and use his knee to hold him down.

Gladney had been charged with being public drunkenness and resisting arrest. Those charges were later dropped.

Timberlake was arrested and was charged with three counts of assault and battery.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know