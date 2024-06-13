Police identify 2 young girls found alone in Northwest neighborhood

article

The Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help to identify two young girls found in Northwest, on Thursday evening, and within an hour they were claimed.

MPD said the girls were spotted by themselves around 6:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Luzon Avenue.

Both girls are Black and believed to weigh between 20 - 30 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and were wearing multicolor pajamas when found. The department did not disclose how old each girl is, but they appear to be toddlers.