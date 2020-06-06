Fairfax County police officer charged with assault after tasing man

A white Fairfax County police officer was arrested after tasing a black man while on duty, officials said in a press conference Saturday night.

Authorities said Tyler Timberlake, who has been on the force for eight years, was charged with three counts of assault and battery.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. said the initial call came in for a man shouting in the street that he needed oxygen.

"This is unacceptable," Roessler said. "We need to do better as a profession."

Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said the body camera footage of the incident played an important role in the investigation.

Timberlake faces up to 36 months in jail.