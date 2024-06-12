Man found shot dead in Virginia hospital parking lot: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A criminal investigation is underway after authorities say a man was found shot dead in the parking lot of a Virginia hospital.
Alexandria Police posted a map of the area on Wednesday just after 4:15 a.m. The victim was found in the parking area of Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while investigators were on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.
