DC sees decrease in violent crime incidents since last year

The nation's capital has seen a downward trend in violent crimes and homicides, according to new data.

According to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), there’s been a 26% reduction in overall violent crimes and a 21% reduction in homicides for this year so far in comparison to 2023. This is in addition to the 32% increase in arrests for violent crime actions.

2024 also racked up the highest number of arrests for gun possession offenses since 2022, with 834 arrests made.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Secure D.C. Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024 back in March after a surge in crime in 2023, with several business owners sending Bowser a letter expressing their dismay over the crime uptick.

The bill strengthens gun penalties and cracks down on organized theft. It clarifies a definition for "carjacking" and allows for the collection of a suspect’s DNA if charged with a violent or sex crime.

A requirement of the bill is for the CJCC to post monthly data releases on violent crime incidents and arrests, along with quarterly data releases on a multitude of statistics including incarceration, probation, parole, and more. The CJCC hopes the release of these crime statistics will provide more insight into the "Who, What, When and Where" of violent crimes and detainments.











