Congressmen condemn DC crime after staffers targeted in Navy Yard robbery spree

At least three congressional staffers were victims of a robbery spree over the weekend in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood.

In separate statements, Congressmen Dan Bishop (R-NC) and Mike Collins (R-GA) confirmed that the staffers were approached by a group of thieves who attempted to take their personal belongings from them.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to two attempted robberies early Monday morning, which they say took place within a few blocks of each other in the vicinity of the 900 and 1000 blocks of Half Street SE.

Police believe the same group of suspects perpetrated both crimes.

The first attempted robbery occurred just south of 1010 Half Street SE. MPD received a 911 call at 1:59 a.m., just minutes after the incident. According to the police report, four victims were walking along the sidewalk when a black sedan with tinted windows pulled up near them.

Three suspects exited the vehicle, one armed with a handgun, and demanded one of the employees' watches.

The staffer complied and handed over the watch. When another victim attempted to confront the suspects verbally, one of them warned, "Don't be stupid. We'll shoot you."

Featured article

Detectives said the same person refused to hand over any property, prompting the suspects to drive off in their vehicle. As they drove away, the police report states they threw the staffer's watch out of the window.

The victims retrieved the watch, found a safe location, and contacted the police.

"I'm thankful that he is safe, and proud of him for successfully fending off the attackers," Rep. Bishop said. "It's an utter indictment of our capital city that this type of violent crime is so commonplace. Leftist pro-crime policies in Washinton embolden criminals and put everyone who lives, works, and visits here in danger."

"Our nation’s capital has become a war zone because of pro-criminal policies peddled by D.C.’s government," Collins said in a statement via X. "Time and time again D.C.’s leadership proves they are incapable of governing and protecting its citizens. Violent crime in this city is a problem that affects everyone. It's unthinkable that drive-by robberies are a normal part of living just a few blocks from the Capitol."

Detectives believe the same suspects robbed four men, including another congressional staffer and an intern, at gunpoint later that morning.

Congressmen Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Mike Collins (R-GA)

That alleged robbery, according to the police report, occurred around 3 a.m. In the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue SE.

The four men, two of whom live nearby, were walking together when two suspects emerged from a black car, brandished guns, patted down the victims, and stole items including iPhones, a gold necklace, and a gold-colored watch.

After the robbery, the thieves fled in the vehicle.

MPD has released surveillance photos of the vehicles. The department is asking anyone with information about the robberies or the suspects to contact authorities.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone contributed to this report.