Charges dropped against man tased by Fairfax County cop

Prosecutors are dropping charges against an African American man shot by a police officer with a stun gun in Fairfax County.

Authorities say La Monta Gladney was the victim when Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake shot him with a stun gun last week in the county's Gum Springs neighborhood.

Still, Gladney wound up being charged with being public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said Thursday they will drop those charges.

Body-worn camera footage shows Gladney speaking incoherently while officers try to persuade him to go to a detox center. Several minutes later Timberlake arrives, advances toward Gladney and shoots him with a stun gun.

Timberlake is still facing assault charges.