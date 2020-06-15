Coronavirus case totals and deaths in the DMV

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread to every corner of the DMV as the total confirmed cases in the United States tops 2 million.

Here is an updated list of case totals, deaths and recoveries in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

THE DISTRICT

- Confirmed: 9,799

- Deaths: 515

MARYLAND

- Confirmed: 62,032

- Deaths: 2,817

VIRGINIA

- Confirmed: 54,886

- Deaths: 1,552

MORE RESOURCES

SYMPTOMS:

Symptoms for COVID-19 could appear in as few as two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, according the CDC.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and a fever, to severe and even fatal respiratory distress.

- Fever

- Cough

- Shortness of breath

PROTECTING YOURSELF AND OTHERS:

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

- Wearing a face covering when in public areas.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MAKE YOUR OWN HAND SANITIZER:

According to WHO, these alcohol-based handrubs are a known means for rapidly and effectively inactivating a wide array of potentially harmful microorganisms on hands. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Here is everything you need to create your own hand sanitizer, according to WHO:

- Ethanol 96% or isopropyl alcohol 99.8%: 8333 ml or 2.2 gallons of ethanol or 7515 ml or 2 gallons of isopropyl alcohol

- Hydrogen peroxide 3%, which is used to inactivate contaminating bacterial spores in the solution and is not an active substance for hand antisepsis: 417 ml or 1.76 cups

- Glycerol 98%, which acts as a moisturizer: 145 ml or 0.6 cups

- Sterile distilled or boiled cold water