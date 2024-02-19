Fundraiser launched for woman who lost everything in Sterling house explosion

FOX 5 is learning more about one of the two people who lived in the house that exploded in Loudoun County Friday night, killing a volunteer firefighter.

On Monday afternoon, investigators were in the Seneca Ridge community trying to figure out what exactly caused that explosion on Friday evening.

There is now fencing around the property where we know two people used to live, and call home.

READ MORE: 500-gallon propane tank found leaking ahead of fatal explosion

Friends of Maria Apolonio – also known as "Pia" - say she lived in the basement of this home that used to sit on Silver Ridge Drive.

"She lost everything as well. All of her personal belongings," said Lauren Opauski, a friend of Pia Apolonio.

Maria "Pia" Apolonio, 43, lived in the basement of the home that exploded on Friday in Sterling, Virginia. Photo via GoFundMe.

Opauski says Pia was downstairs on the evening of Friday, Feb.16.

"She was asleep when Kelley and the firefighters were knocking on the door urging her to leave the house due to the smell of gas."

Seconds after Pia and her roommate Kelley made it out of the house, the house went up in flames.

Debris spilled throughout the streets in this Sterling community is all that remains.

Opauski says her friend is taking the time that she needs to process the loss of her home, her personal belongings and the death of the firefighter.

READ MORE: Firefighter killed in fiery Virginia home explosion remembered as devoted father, volunteer

Trevor Brown, a 45-year-old volunteer with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, died during the explosion.

Since the tragic incident, the community has responded in many ways, including a foundation for Loudoun first responders to help support the 10 firefighters that were injured in the blast.

A GoFundMe page that’s almost doubled its goal was also created for Kelley Woods, who owned the home.

"We didn’t want Pia to have to rebuild on her own with her small community, having nobody here," Opauski said.

Pia's friends created a separate fundraiser for the 43-year-old who recently moved to the United States from the Philippines.

"We would hope and appreciate for her not to be forgotten about within our community mourning and processing the devastating loss of what has occurred," Opauski added.

FOX 5 reached out to GoFundMe about both fundraisers, and they verified that money is going to the beneficiaries, who are the homeowner, and Pia.